Police search for York armed robbery suspect

Police say an armed man held up the Mr. Mike's convenience store at 519 U.S. Route 1. The man entered around 1:30 Sunday morning and demanded money with an unidentified revolver.

The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build and brown hair, between the height of 5'2 and 5'4. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black basketball style shorts, black socks and red sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call York police.