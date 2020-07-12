Police search for York armed robbery suspect
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT
Police say an armed man held up the Mr. Mike's convenience store at 519 U.S. Route 1. The man entered around 1:30 Sunday morning and demanded money with an unidentified revolver.
The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build and brown hair, between the height of 5'2 and 5'4. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black basketball style shorts, black socks and red sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call York police.