Advertisement

Police search for York armed robbery suspect

(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police say an armed man held up the Mr. Mike's convenience store at 519 U.S. Route 1. The man entered around 1:30 Sunday morning and demanded money with an unidentified revolver.

The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build and brown hair, between the height of 5'2 and 5'4. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black basketball style shorts, black socks and red sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call York police.

Latest News

News

Union calls for Millinocket Police Chief to be placed on leave

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A union that represents police officers in Millinocket is filing charges against the town and asking that the police chief be placed on administrative leave.

Crime

Attorney argues that delay due to court closure violates rights of NY man accused of murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By News Desk
His legal team argues that Reeves' rights have been violated because it has taken so long for the court to reschedule his case.

News

Moose rescued from mud

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A team of rescuers helped a moose stuck in the mud on Pushaw Stream.

News

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: 3 hours ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

News

Logging Contractors facing downfall

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Maine CDC says more than 3,000 Mainers have recovered from coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By News Desk
More than 3,000 Mainers have recovered from coronavirus...

National

Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Preston and her husband, actor John Travolta, had three children together.

National

Woman runs across 4 lanes of traffic, jumps in canal to rescue drowning Ore. toddler

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KTVZ/CNN
Bailey Vardanega was driving Tuesday evening along Highway 97 in Redmond, Oregon, when she saw the father of a 2-year-old boy flagging down drivers. She then saw the toddler run across the highway and fall into an irrigation canal.

National

China bans Cruz, Rubio, two other politicians over criticism

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The travel bans appear to be direct retaliation for the U.S. imposition of sanctions on four Chinese officials. There was no indication that any of the four had plans to travel to China.

National

Washington NFL team dropping ‘Redskins’ name

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A new name must still be selected for one of the oldest and most storied teams in the National Football League, and it was unclear how soon that will happen.

News

Brewer Parks and Recreation closed after staff member exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By News Desk
The person is in quarantine for 2 weeks.