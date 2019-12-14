Police search for Westbrook gas station armed robber

Westbrook police responded to an armed robbery complaint at the Gulf Mart on Bridgton Road in Westbrook just after 4 p.m. Friday.

The robber entered the business, brandished a black handgun and demanded money from the employee.

The robber then fled on foot with cash and tobacco products stolen during the robbery.

The robber is described as a black male wearing a black hooded jacket with a small white logo on the left upper sleeve. He was wearing blue or black sweatpants with two vertical white stripes and carrying a dark-colored backpack with distinctive white markings. The robber wore a bandana over his face during the incident.

A Windham police K-9 team conducted a track, and the Portland Police Department assisted with processing the crime scene.

Officials are asking the public to contact the Westbrook Police Department at 854-2531 with any information pertaining to this incident.