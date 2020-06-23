Police search for PetSmart robber

A man took off with an undisclosed amount of money from the PetSmart on Gallery Boulevard on Tuesday.

Police say he demanded money and made reference to a gun, but did not show one.

The man is described as a white male wearing a blue mask over his nose, black hat, black shirt and black shorts. He is described as being between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet tall.

The man got the money and was last seen getting into a newer black Dodge Pickup truck with temporary plates.

The truck was last seen headed towards Gallery Boulevard by Bob's Discount Furniture Store.

Scarborough Police are still investigating the incident.