Police responded to the report of a home invasion today in Benton.

They say a woman called to report that two men were breaking into her Wyman Road home.

Police say she confronted the pair who then took off in a car.

31 year old Tyrone Fleurimont from Massachusetts was arrested when that car was stopped by troopers about a mile away.

Troopers seized drugs and cash from the vehicle and charged Fleurimont with criminal threatening.

The investigation continues.