A traffic stop leads to two people from Richmond facing drug charges.

Police say 37-year-old Michael Bronn and 34-year-old Deanna Hood were in a car stopped Saturday night.

Their car had heavy front end damage.

Police say the plates on it were registered to a different car.

The registration was suspended because the driver hadn't paid highway tolls.

Police say drug sniffing dogs then found narcotics on Bronn and Hood.

They are free on bail.