Police say they found more than 200 lewd images on Brewer man's computer

Court documents reveal more details about the history of a Brewer man who recently resigned from the Bangor School Department during a child porn investigation.

63-year-old Alan Kochis was arrested at his home last week.

He's charged with possession of sexually explicit materials.

Police say in February he uploaded a sexual image of two boys to the internet.

They searched his home and say they found more than 200 lewd videos and images of children and teenagers on his computers.

Police say Kochis admitted he has watched some videos of this nature in the past, and that his wife had caught him doing so several years ago.

In July, told the school department he was being investigated.

He was placed on administrative and resigned about a week later.

The school department says it has no evidence the allegations are connected to Bangor schools.

