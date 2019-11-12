Police say they found 15 pounds of marijuana in car stopped on I-295

State Police say they stopped an Orono man in Bowdoinham Monday and found more than 15 pounds of marijuana in his car.

28 year old Terrel Walker, who police say is originally from New York but currently living in Orono, was stopped on I-295.

They say Walker was wanted on a federal arrest warrant related to drug trafficking.

According to police, the pot was worth about $30,000 and was all packaged for commercial sale.

They say he also was carrying $2,000 in cash, and some unmarked and unlabeled pills.

Walker is charged with trafficking of marijuana .