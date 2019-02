Police say they are investigating a robbery that happened Monday evening at a Big Apple in Augusta.

Officials say an unidentified male suspect entered the store located on Stone Street around 7:15 p.m. threatened the use of a weapon and demanded money.

We're told the suspect or suspects involved fled the scene before police could arrive, and have not yet been fully identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Augusta Police Department at 626-2370 ex. 3418.