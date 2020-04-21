Police say that second motorcyclist involved in crash in Bangor has died

Police say the second motorcyclist involved in a crash in Bangor on Saturday has died.

34-year-old Matthew Marquis of Bangor was riding on Union Street when the crash happened around 11 that morning.

Police say he died last night at the hospital.

28-year-old Dillan Springer was on a separate bike but traveling with Marquis.

Springer died at the scene.

Investigators say it appears the two men were trying to pass other vehicles when the crash took place.

We're told the driver of the car that collided with the bikes was not injured.

No one has been charged.

