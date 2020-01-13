Police say stolen Kennebunkport sign has been located

Police say a stolen sign welcoming people to Kennebunkport has been located.

The Kennebunkport Police Department posted on Facebook Monday morning that the sign had been found.

It was taken from the Lanigan Bridge about a month ago, according to police.

Police said the sign was found behind a building in town at about noon Sunday after getting an anonymous call about the sign's location.

No charges are expected, officials said.

Police said the sign was not damaged, but the town decided to contact the artist who created to see if any touch ups need to be done before it is put back on the bridge.