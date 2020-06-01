Police say social media accounts of Brewer Deputy Mayor were hacked

Police say the social media accounts of Brewer's Deputy Mayor were hacked over the weekend, and racist messages in his name were sent to various media Facebook acoounts.

The posts were related to the killing of George Floyd.

Police say the comments were NOT made by Deputy Mayor Thomas Morelli.

A statement from Morelli says in part, "I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear that my Facebook account had been ghosted and other accounts had been hacked and used to make racist and negative comments."

Authorities are investigating.