Police say shooter has not been caught, Presque Isle schools and businesses remain in lockdown

Just before 6am Monday, police in Presque Isle say they received a 9-1-1 call from an unidentified male saying he had been shot and was dying.

They found the man in a residence on Northern Road and he was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. His condition is not known at this time.

Authorities say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community.

Area businesses and schools are, however, either on lock-down or closed until further notice as the gunman has not yet been located or identified.