Police say road rage leads to shooting in Madison, man arrested

A wild story from Madison.

Police say road rage led to a shot being fired at a convenience store Thursday morning.

We're told it started when 43-year-old Joseph Champagne of Strong pulled his pick-up into the path of a tractor trailer.

Police say Champagne then drove to a local store.

The driver of the big rig, 47-year-old Shane Lucas of Hudson, stopped.

Police say there was a confrontation, and Champagne pulled out a handgun, firing a shot into the ground at Lucas' feet.

Somerset County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell tells us, "This potentially could have been very disastrous had the bullet fired from the 40 caliber handgun ricocheted off that concrete pad and struck one of those people standing nearby, to include people pumping gas, people walking in and out of the stores. We could have a different type of crime on our hands right now."

No one was hurt.

Police say Champagne left the scene.

He was found a short time later at a store in Norridgewock.

Champagne is charged with aggravated reckless conduct and terrorizing.

