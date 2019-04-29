Police say remains found in Bangor woods may be those of man who has been missing since September

Humans remains were found Sunday behind Walmart in Bangor during a search for a Bangor man missing since last year, according to police.

47-year old Thomas Lynch was last seen on September 8th going into some woods near the Bangor Walmart after seeing police who were at the store for a matter unrelated to Lynch.

Lynch had been listed as a missing person since that time.

A Maine Warden Service K9 found the human remains in woods about a half mile from the store Stillwater Avenue yesterday morning.

The remains were sent to the Medical Examiner's Office for identification.