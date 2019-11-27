Police say officer involved shooting in Thorndike happened Tuesday night

A Thorndike man was shot by a trooper in an armed confrontation Tuesday night.

Police say it happened on Ward Hill Road around 11 o'clock outside the home of 33 year old Eric Fitzpatrick.

Police were called there for a disturbance that they found to involve domestic violence.

Fitzpatrick is being treated at a Bangor hospital.

Authorities say Trooper Thomas Bureau was not hurt.

Bureau is a seven year veteran of the State Police.

Per protocol, he is on administrative leave with pay as the incident is investigated.

