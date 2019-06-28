Police say man who was picked up while hitchhiking held the driver at knifepoint

Bangor Police say a man who was hitchhiking has been charged with robbery after holding up the man who gave him a ride.

Just before midnight last night, police were called to a parking lot on State Street.

They say 41 year old Craig Paradis from Sanford had held a knife to the throat of the man, demanding his wallet.

According to police, Paradis then took off but was found a short time later by officers.

Authorities say Paradis was in possession of evidence related to the crime at the time of his arrest.

He is being held on $5,000 bail.