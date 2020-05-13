Police say man who caused crash after high speed chase is now in jail

The man police say caused a crash in Bangor after leading them on a high speed chase is now in jail.

45-year-old Richard Ferrill, a Bangor area transient, is accused of stealing an SUV from a business on Route 2 in Hermon late Monday afternoon.

Police say he is facing criminal charges.

When he tried to pass a car on Maine Avenue, he hit an SUV in the oncoming lane.

According to police reports, Ferrill then rear-ended another car so hard that it caused that car to spin around.

Ferrill crashed into a tree on the opposite side of the road.

We're told both Ferrill and the driver of the SUV were taken to the hospital. The third driver was not.

Ferrill's being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

