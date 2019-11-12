Police say man stabbed his girlfriend then shot himself as officers knocked on the couple's apartment door

The deaths of a man and a woman found at an Augusta apartment is considered a domestic violence homicide.

State Police say 30-year-old Loryn McCollett was stabbed to death by her boyfriend 30-year-old Eric Ryan, formerly of Clinton.

Police went to the home on Northern Avenue around 1:30 Monday afternoon for a welfare check.

They say after knocking on the door they heard a gunshot coming from inside.

When they entered, they found Ryan dead in the bathtub with a gun at his side.

Police say the couple shared the apartment with a friend.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.