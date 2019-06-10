Police say man arrested in Trenton also connected to crimes in Washington County

Police say a man who was arrested in Trenton yesterday led them on a chase in a truck he had stolen during a home invasion earlier that morning in Baileyville.

21-year-old James Berube is suspected of breaking in to a Houlton Road home and tying up the woman who lived there.

She was found in front of her home around noon after a neighbor heard her cries for help.

Police say she'd been tied up for some time and was able to describe the man who entered her home.

Police began searching for Berube in connection with that incident as well as three fires- 2 in Princeton, and one in Indian Township.

A bystander captured this video of Berube arrested by officers Sunday.

Authorities say Berube got out of the stolen truck near the IGA and went into the woods.

Police later found him.

Charges against him include driving to endanger, eluding police, kidnapping, robbery, burglary, and assault.