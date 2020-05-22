Police say items found with man's body in Jonesport lead them to identity

Police say they believe the body found Thursday in Jonesport is that of an Addison man who has been missing for nearly a year.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office had organized a search effort for 43-year-old William Merchant of Addison.

Authorities say due to the condition of his remains, the Medical Examiner's Office did not determine what caused Merchant's death.

Authorities will conduct DNA tests for a positive identification. however items found with the body indicate it is indeed Merchant.

Police say there was no evidence of foul play.

