A driver was sent to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries following a crash in Raymond Saturday night, police with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

At around 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to North Raymond Road near Naomi Lane and found 32-year-old Matthew Lougee of Standish unresponsive. He was revived by rescue crews and sent to the hospital.

Police said Lougee was unable to take a turn and that icy road conditions played a factor in the crash.