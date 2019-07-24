Police say excessive speed contributed to crash that injured 3 teens in Farmington

A crash in Farmington last night left three teenagers with serious injuries.

It happened around 8 o'clock on Morrison Hill Road.

Police say 17-year-old Zackary Delano was charged with driving to endanger after he lost control of his car on a corner.

According to the police report, Delano was traveling at an estimated speed of 75 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone.

Police say the car hit a large rock, flipped in a ditch, and caught fire when it landed back in the road.

Two other 17-year-olds were with him in the car.

Police say the passenger in the front seat was thrown from the car because he was not wearing a seatbelt.

We're told Delano and the other passenger were wearing seatbelts and were trapped in the car.

The boys suffered broken bones and internal injuries, according to police.