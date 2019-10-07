Police say driver charged with OUI after Madison crash

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Police say a motorcycle crash in Madison Saturday night sent a Florida woman to the hospital and the driver was charged with OUI.
The crash happened on Nichols Street around 11:30.
Sheriff Deputies say they found 49-year-old Crystal Drbal unconscious, after being thrown from the motorcycle.
We're told the driver, 59-year-old George Chestnut of Madison lost control and struck a curb which threw both people from the bike.
Neither Chestnut nor Drbal were wearing helmets.
Officials say Drbal was taken to the hospital with a severe head injury.
Chestnut was not hurt in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.