Police say driver charged with OUI after Madison crash

Police say a motorcycle crash in Madison Saturday night sent a Florida woman to the hospital and the driver was charged with OUI.

The crash happened on Nichols Street around 11:30.

Sheriff Deputies say they found 49-year-old Crystal Drbal unconscious, after being thrown from the motorcycle.

We're told the driver, 59-year-old George Chestnut of Madison lost control and struck a curb which threw both people from the bike.

Neither Chestnut nor Drbal were wearing helmets.

Officials say Drbal was taken to the hospital with a severe head injury.

Chestnut was not hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.