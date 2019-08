Police in northern Maine are investigating after a small bag of methamphetamine was left on a shelf in a Madawaska store's toy section.

They say the bag was turned over to police Sunday morning.

Officers declined to name the store where the bag was found.

Police say the store's employees did not know when the bag was placed there, but there was enough methamphetamine in the bag for a child to ingest.

They ask anyone with information about the incident to call 728-6356.