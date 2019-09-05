Police say Westbrook man seriously injured after being hit by car

According to police, a Westbrook man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car Thursday morning.

Officials say 67-year-old Clifford Verrill was hit by a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Nicholas Moulton of Windham, just after 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Bridge and Austin Streets.

Police say Verrill was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone who might have witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 207-854-0644.