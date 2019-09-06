Police say Westbrook man hit by car dies of his injuries

According to police a Westbrook man seriously injured when he was hit by a car Thursday morning has died of his injuries.

Police said that 67-year-old Clifford Verrill, died on Friday.

Officials said Verrill was hit by a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Nicholas Moulton, of Windham, just after 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Bridge and Austin Streets.

Verrill was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone who might have witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 207-854-0644.