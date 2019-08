Police have identified the victim of Friday's deadly crash on the interstate near Lincoln.

36-year-old Stephanie Bell of Medway died at the scene.

Police say she was not wearing her seatbelt and was thrown out of the pickup truck when it overturned.

Her husband, 31-year-old Joshua Bell was driving.

Police say he drifted off the passing lane and into the median and when he overcorrected the vehicle overturned.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.