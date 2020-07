A Madison woman is in jail after police say she assaulted her cousin with a bat on July 4th.

Police say they were called to a Lakewood Road in Madison for an argument.

They say 27-year-old Stephanie Wade hit the other woman in the head with a baseball bat.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a severe head injury.

Wade is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated criminal mischief.

She's being held on $5,000 bail.