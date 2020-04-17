Police say Dover-Foxcroft teen stole truck, led police on high speed chase

Police in Dover-Foxcroft say they were led on a high speed chase Wednesday by a 14-year-old boy who stole his father's pick-up.

When officers tried to stop the boy to talk with him, they say he drove away at speeds that exceeded 100 miles per hour, causing police to back away for safety reasons.

About 30 minutes later, the boy was found in Orneville.

Police say he was released to the custody of his mother.

He's facing several charges including driving without a license, driving to endanger, eluding a police officer, and unauthorized use of property.