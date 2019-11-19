Police say Bucksport woman has been found after being missing for a week

A Bucksport woman who had been missing for a week has been located and is safe, according to police.

56-year-old Aza Jerome lives on the Town Farm Road with her husband and walked away from there after a fire last Monday.

It's not yet clear why she left or where she has been.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that started in an outbuilding on her property the day she went missing.

It spread to the house, causing about $50,000 damage.

The fire marshal's office says they have spoken to her husband but need to speak to Aza to continue their investigation.

