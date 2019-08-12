Police say Belfast woman died at scene of crash on July 31st

Police have identified the Belfast woman who was recently killed when the car she was riding in struck a tree.

On the afternoon of July 31, two cars collided at the intersection of Church and Pine Streets in Belfast.

Bystanders helped to get 94-year-old Erla Resnick out of a car driven by 68-year-old Barbara Forrest of Lincolnville.

Resnick died at the scene.

Police say Forrest's car had been lightly struck by a car driven by 78-year-old Charlotte Urbano of Belfast who had just moved forward from a stop sign.

Forrest was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.