Police reports indicate that off duty game warden was drunk when he groped a woman at a concert

A Maine Game Warden accused of groping a woman at a Bangor concert was sentenced Wednesday after cutting a deal with prosecutors.

41-year-old Jeremy Judd of Mechanic Falls pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

In exchange, the more serious charges of assault and unlawful sexual touching were dropped.

Police reports say the charges stemmed from an incident at a concert on the Bangor waterfront in July.

Police say Judd and other off duty wardens had been drinking before the concert.

A woman told Bangor Police that Judd was in line waiting to buy a beer when he grabbed her buttocks then put his hand underneath her shorts and grabbed her again.

According to the police report, Judd snuck in a bottle of alcohol, was very drunk, and became aggressive when questioned.

Today, the judge agreed to give Judd a nine month deferred disposition.

If he stays out of trouble in that time, the disorderly conduct charge will also be wiped from his record.

District Attorney Marianne Lynch said Wednesday, "The State took this case very seriously. It's obviously a very upsetting incident that happened to the victim. The victim was disappointed. I think the State recommendation or how the State disposed of this matter was absolutely understandable. The State was very satisfied that it really wanted Mr. Judd to get that treatment necessary."

Judd is taking part in a substance abuse program.

His lawyer Walt McKee says, “Jeremy is pleased to get this all behind him. He made a mistake here and has paid the consequences.”

The Warden Service says Judd has been suspended without pay since last month after an investigation by the State Office of Employee Relations.

Judd will resume his duties next month.

The Warden Service provided this statement to TV5:

Judd will pay a $300 fine for the class E misdemeanor.

Judd is currently serving a two month-suspension without pay as a result of an investigation by the Maine State Office of Employee Relations. The State Employee Relations investigation was independent and separate from the investigation and proceedings conducted through the Maine Judicial system. The Maine Criminal Justice Academy, which certifies all Maine law enforcement officers, will also review the incident."