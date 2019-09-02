Police remind drivers to stay mindful of school buses back on roads

Bangor police say they will be at every school in the city Tuesday as kids head back on their first day.

They'd also like to remind people to be mindful of buses and bus stops being a part of the morning and afternoon commutes again.

Drivers behind busses and driving towards buses are required by law to stop when the driver pulls the stop sign to pick up and drop off children.

Even drivers on a road like Main Street in Bangor must stop on both sides of the road.

"Unless there is what we call a continuous barrier separating the two travel lanes, you need to stop, even if the bus is coming from the complete other side of the road. So, Main Street can be a little tricky, especially because there are some barriers now in the middle of Main Street but they're not a continuous barrier, so people can still run through and cross through those, kids can come from both sides of the road. if you're on Main Street and you see a bus coming from the other direction, you do need to stop," said Sgt. Wade Betters.

Police say they get numerous calls on traffic violations involving school busses and they follow-up on those calls.

Violations can come with steep fines, even criminal offenses.

