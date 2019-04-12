Police release video from inside stolen police cruiser

Police have released video showing just how the man who stole a Dexter police cruiser last year managed to do it.

23-year-old Tyler Tibbetts has since been sentenced to spend five years in prison for crimes that took place that day.

Dexter officers had taken him into custody for a parole violation, and put him in the back seat of a the cruiser.

Tibbetts managed to move his handcuffed hands below his feet, then slid through the opening between the front and back seats

As officers watched, Tibbetts drove off.

Police say he also stole a second car later that day and crashed it in Dover-Foxcroft.