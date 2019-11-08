Police release photo of Norridgewock robbery suspect

Police have released a photo of the man suspected of robbing the Cumberland Farms in Norridgewock late Thursday night.

Police believe he's in his mid to late twenties.

He's about 5'8, 170 lbs and was wearing blue jeans, a dark brown hooded coat, light colored gloves and work boots.

He went into the Main Street store just before midnight and got away with some cash.

No one was hurt.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information should call the tip line at 474-0230.