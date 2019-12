Two people died after a head on crash in Vassalboro.

It happened on Route 201 near the fire station around 9:30 Friday night.

Police say 55-year-old Robert Trudeau of Winslow died in the crash.

Witnesses told police that he had been driving erratically before he crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car.

The other driver, 61-year-old Brenda Clark of Skowhegan was brought to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Police say neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.