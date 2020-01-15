Police release identity of pedestrian hit by car Tuesday evening

Bangor Police say a man hit by a car while he was trying to cross the road remains in serious condition.

At 5:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, a car driven by 74-year-old Philip Perkins of Hampden collided with 61-year-old Peter McIntosh.

McIntosh was walking across Summer Street.

Police say he suffered very serious injuries.

Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department says, "We encourage all motorists, especially in the downtown area to be cognizant of pedestrians whether there is a crosswalk or not. People tend to cross the road wherever it is convenient for them. We strongly encourage pedestrians to extra caution when crossing a roadway especially after dark."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No charges have been filed.

Bangor Police say they will provide reflective bracelets to anyone who may need one.

They say they are small, simple and can be left in your car or handbag for use at night.