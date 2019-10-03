Police presence in Stockton Springs was connected to high speed chase

There was a heavy police presence in Stockton Springs Wednesday night.

Police responded to an area on the Cape Jellison Road believing that it was connected to a high-speed chase they were led on Tuesday night.

However, State Police tell us this was a case of mistaken identity.

Tuesday night's chase went through Bangor, along the walkway on the waterfront.

A Bangor Police cruiser was damaged during that pursuit.

The officer had only minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Officials say there is no threat to the public at this time.