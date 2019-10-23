Police looking for missing mother from Waterville

Waterville Police are looking for a young Waterville mother who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Police say 29-year-old Melissa Sousa was last seen around 8:30 Tuesday morning putting her two children on a school bus near her home on Gold Street.

They say Sousa is five feet tall, weighs about 125 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say she lived at the duplex home with 28-year-old Nicholas Lovejoy who is also a parent of the two children.

Lovejoy was taken into custody around midnight after police stopped his SUV on Summer Street.

Police charged him with having a loaded rifle in the car and endangering the welfare of a child.

We're told he left their twin girls alone at the home.

He was taken to Kennebec County Jail where he is being held on $2,000 cash bail.

If you see Sousa, you're asked to call Waterville Police at 680-4700 extension 4513