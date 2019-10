Police are looking for information about a Hampden teenager who is missing.

They say 14 year old Nathan Osborne was last seen on the Monroe Road in Hampden.

Police say the boy wandered into the woods behind the home at 415 Monroe Road.

Police report that Osborne may have been in the area of the Hackett Road in Winterport.

If you see him or have any information, you are urged to call police at 862-4000.