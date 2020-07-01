Police looking for man who left Ellsworth hospital

Ellsworth Police say they are looking for a man who they say left Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital Wednesday afternoon wearing nothing but socks.

They got the call around 3:30.

They say the man ran into the woods through a field on Main Street across from Carlisle Street.

We're told he is 6 feet tall and weighs 270 pounds.

Police say he allegedly assaulted someone and may be in crisis.

If you see him, do not approach him and call 911.

Officials say the man is not familiar with the area and could be headed for the Trenton area.