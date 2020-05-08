Police looking for man who allegedly robbed Corinna store at gunpoint

Police are investigating an armed robbery that they say happened at a convenience store in Corinna early Friday morning.

they say that a young man entered the AE Robinson on Newport Road around 2:30am.

According to police, the man had a handgun and demanded money.

They say when the clerk refused to hand over the cash and hid in the office of the store, that's when the alleged robber took off.

Police believe the robber may have headed to a nearby rail trail.

He is described as being in his 30's, about 6 feet tall, and 220 pounds with blue eyes and dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 973-3700.

