Authorities are asking for the public's help regarding information about a vehicle believed to be involved in a burglary.

It happened at A&J Motors on Route 202 in Manchester just before 6:00 a.m Friday.

Officials say various items were stolen from the business.

Surveillance video in the area captured the vehicle that appears to be a silver Kia Soul.

Anyone around the area who may have saw something is asked to call State Police at 624-7076.