Police looking for information about two teen girls who ran away from facility

State police are looking for information about two teenage girls who ran away from a central Maine facility Friday night.

14 year old Kaydence Ahern and 16 year old Anjali Lagasse are believed to be together.

Authorities say the pair was living at an unnamed behavioral health facility in the Central Maine area.

The girls left on foot sometime late Friday night and has not been heard from since.

Police say they are likely in the Waterville or Lewiston area.

If you have information about where the girls are please call the Maine State Police at 624-7076.

