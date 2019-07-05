Police looking for Orono man after chase

Officials are asking for your help locating an Orono man who they say led them on a chase, crashed his motorcycle and fled the scene on foot.

Police say they're looking for Brandon Kahl.

Authorities say an off-duty officer spotted Kahl driving his motorcycle with a revoked license.

Officials say Kahl was driving on Stillwater Avenue in Old Town. An officer tried to stop him, but they say Kahl led them on a chase into Orono.

The chase ended when officials say Kahl crashed his motorcycle. We're told he had a passenger who sustained minor injuries.

Authorities say after Kahl crashed his bike he fled on foot and was last seen on Middle Street in Orono.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information on his whereabouts to call the Orono Police Department at 866-4000.