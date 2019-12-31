Police looking for Millinocket man who allegedly used samurai sword to wound someone during a fight

Millinocket Police are looking for information about the whereabouts of a man accused of using a samurai sword to cut another man during a fight.

Police say 35 year old Jeremy Rideout of Millinocket is wanted for aggravated assault.

They say on Sunday, they were called to the parking lot of the high school where they found the injured man.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later released.

If you know where Rideout may be, you are urged to call Millinocket PD at 723-9731.

