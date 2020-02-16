Police looking for 28-year-old Sebago woman who went missing after work shift

Police say the last contact 28-year-old Sarah McCarthy, of Sebago, had with friends and family was on the phone Friday night during a call in which McCarthy sounded "very disoriented" and claimed she didn't know where she was.

According to officials, McCarthy was last seen leaving Fairground Pizza and Pub at 156 Maple St. in Cornish just before midnight Friday following a work shift. Family told police that they believed McCarthy was driving her car but said she claimed to be "lost and cold."

Police also added that according to family, McCarthy was supposed to go to a friend's house that night but never arrived.

McCarthy is described as a Caucasian woman with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police identified McCarthy's vehicle as a dark gray 2010 Subaru Forester with license plate number 9896 WK.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 207-893-2810.