Two men arrested after police chase them through woods in Carmel

Two men are under arrest after police chased them through the woods in Carmel Thursday.

40-year-old Fred Mason of Levant and 41-year-old Joshua Smock of Charleston are charged Burglary.

At one point, police asked residents who live near Main Road in Carmel and Etna to stay in their homes.

Police received a call that a man had come home and saw two men running away from his garage.

Mason and Smock were caught in the woods along Route 2.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's office credits the assistance of State Police in making the arrests.

"The response by the sheriffs office was pretty immediate. Fortunate to have troopers in the area as well. So we were able to put a lot of units right in that area. Concentrated effort together certainly helped making sure we locked them down and said we would always make sure if we felt the threat was immediate to them," said Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton.

There is no word yet on when the two will make their first court appearances.