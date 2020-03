Police are working to determine what happened after a woman was found dead last night at a home in Harrington.

Authorities say she died of an overdose.

They went to a home on Main Street and found a man who reported he had been assaulted by someone.

He was taken to the hospital.

Police are not releasing a lot of information right now.

But they say the man's injuries are not life threatening.

No charges have been filed at this point.