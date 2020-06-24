Police investigating three reported abduction attempts

Police in Hampden are investigating a possible abduction attempt of a teenage girl.

Authorities say it's one of at least three cases being reported recently.

One is in Bangor, the other in Northeast Harbor.

In Hampden, police say they received a call around 6 last night that a man in a black SUV followed a 13-year-old girl on Main Road North and then pulled alongside her.

The driver reportedly offered the girl $100 to get in the car.

The vehicle is described as a newer black SUV with multi colored LED lights on the interior roof.

It may have Georgia license plates.

The driver is described as being a man with dark complexion, possibly of Middle Eastern descent. He reportedly had greasy black hair in a pony tail and perhaps a small beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampden authorities at 862-4000.

Authorities say in one of the others cases, the potential victim was also teenage girl who was 14.

The other possible victim in Northeast Harbor was in her 60's. There are three different descriptions of the male suspects. Two of which had out of state plates.